IHC Indicts Zardari, Faryal Talpur In Money-laundering Reference

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 11:54 AM

IHC indicts Zardari, Faryal Talpur in money-laundering reference

The former President and his sister have rejected the indictment and decided to plead not guilty in the reference.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2020) The Islamabad High Court money laundering, Park Lane and Thatta water supply references on Monday.

The court passed the order after hearing lengthy arguments of both sides.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur have decided to plead not guilty in the cases.

The court also indicted other suspects including Anwar Majeed and others through video link. The court had earlier reserved the verdict. The IHC rejected the PPP leader’s petition for dismissal of supplementary references and directed all accused to apear before the court in the next hearing for the indictment process.

Previously, National Accountability Court had requested the court to dispose of Zardari’s acquittal petition and continue case proceedings against him.

