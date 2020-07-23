IHC inquire about legal status of commercial buildings near Rawal Lake ; order to seal one structure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday inquired about the legal status of commercial projects being undertaken at Rawal Lake site, and the actions against the CDA chairman and board members in this regard It ordered the Cabinet Division to seal a commercial building, near Rawal Lake without the approval of Capital Development Authority (CDA).

During the course of hearing of a petition pertaining to illegal constructions around the Rawal Lake, Chief Justice Athar Minallah questioned under which law the commercial projects were undertaken at the site, and what actions had been taken against the CDA chairman and board members in this regard.

A CDA board member submitted a report to the court on behalf of his department pertaining to the alleged constructions.

The chief justice asked the CDA's official that where was the document pertaining to the allotment of land for the construction of commercial building. The official said the department had no such documents. Upon this, the chief justice asked that then what action the civic body had taken on the issue.

The CDA board member answered that the authority had served notices on illegal construction. "What does this mean, go and demolish the illegal structure'', Justice Minallah asked the CDA official.

The chief justice observed that the CDA had been adopting a dual policy.

The court directed the additional attorney general that the matter may be raisedbefore the Federal Cabinet.

The court later adjourned the case for a week.