UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Inquire About Legal Status Of Commercial Buildings Near Rawal Lake ; Order To Seal One Structure

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 10:10 PM

IHC inquire about legal status of commercial buildings near Rawal Lake ; order to seal one structure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday inquired about the legal status of commercial projects being undertaken at Rawal Lake site, and the actions against the CDA chairman and board members in this regard It ordered the Cabinet Division to seal a commercial building, near Rawal Lake without the approval of Capital Development Authority (CDA).

During the course of hearing of a petition pertaining to illegal constructions around the Rawal Lake, Chief Justice Athar Minallah questioned under which law the commercial projects were undertaken at the site, and what actions had been taken against the CDA chairman and board members in this regard.

A CDA board member submitted a report to the court on behalf of his department pertaining to the alleged constructions.

The chief justice asked the CDA's official that where was the document pertaining to the allotment of land for the construction of commercial building. The official said the department had no such documents. Upon this, the chief justice asked that then what action the civic body had taken on the issue.

The CDA board member answered that the authority had served notices on illegal construction. "What does this mean, go and demolish the illegal structure'', Justice Minallah asked the CDA official.

The chief justice observed that the CDA had been adopting a dual policy.

The court directed the additional attorney general that the matter may be raisedbefore the Federal Cabinet.

The court later adjourned the case for a week.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice SITE May Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

EIBOR continues to dip to all-time lows, creating ..

16 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

2 hours ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

2 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

3 hours ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

3 hours ago

US Might Have 5th COVID-19 Relief Bill, Agrees to ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.