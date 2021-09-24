IHC instructs CDA to construct bridge connecting slum area

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to reconstruct 'France colony' bridge connecting a slum area in Islamabad.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued directives on a petition filed by the residents of slum area.

The court had earlier formed a commission comprising amicus curiae and representative of attorney general of Pakistan to view the matter. The initial report had been submitted to the bench, which stated that a big number of people had been living in slum areas of the country that's why the court should adopt a sensitive policy for these localities.

The report also attached the copies of approved laws related to slum areas of the country.