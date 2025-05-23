The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the DG Immigration and Passport to decide the application within one month regarding removal of PTI leader Raja Rashid Hafeez name from travel ban list

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the DG Immigration and Passport to decide the application within one month regarding removal of PTI leader Raja Rashid Hafeez name from travel ban list.

Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar heard the case wherein petitioner’s lawyer Sardar Shehbaz Advocate appeared

before the court.

The lawyer took the stance that the passport of his client is blocked, adding that the office didn’t tell the reason of it. He prayed the court to issue directives for removal of his client's name from travel ban list.

The court instructed DG Passport and Immigration to decide the matter within one month and adjourned the case.