IHC instructs ECP to hear objections of PTI

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday set aside the show-cause notice of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited funding case and instructed the body to decide the matter again after hearing the objections of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday set aside the show-cause notice of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited funding case and instructed the body to decide the matter again after hearing the objections of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

IHC's Justice Babar Sattar announced the verdict after hearing arguments against the petition from both sides. The court said that all requirements for a fair trial should be completed.

At the outset of the hearing, the court asked the ECP's official why the commission continued proceeding as per the judgment of the larger bench.

ECP's lawyer said that no action had been initiated against the petitioner under the show-cause notice, adding that other witnesses had been summoned for testimony. The court remarked that why not the petitioner should be given an opportunity to be heard. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.

It may be mentioned here that the ECP had served a show-cause notice to PTI in a prohibited funding case. The decision had been challenged before the IHC.