IHC Instructs Father To Ensure Talk Of Minor With Polish Mother In Extradition Case
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the Pakistani father to ensure weekly video link talk of minor daughter to her Polish mother in a custody case.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the petition of a Polish woman's application for extradition of her daughter from her Pakistani father. On the order of the court, father Adeel Khan presented the girl in court.
On the instructions of the court, the daughter was allowed to talk to her mother in a separate room via video link. The IHC directs father to ensure talk of daughter to her mother every week via video link and submit a report on the next week.
The court also directed the girl's mother to submit progress report on hearing to be held in Polish court on June 16. Girl Anita Maryam Khan's mother Anna Monica appeared before court via video link.
The court inquired that girl spoke to her mother, does she recognize her. The girl is four and a half years old. When she was brought to Pakistan, she was one and a half years old, the lawyer said.
The lawyer said that the girl spoke to her mother for the first time in three years.
He said that when the girl was told, she recognized her mother but did not talk much.
The court said that at this time, the court can restore your contact with your daughter via video link.
The lawyer said that there is a hearing in the Polish court in June, the court has asked to produce the girl. The girl's father has not been implementing that order for two years, he argued.
The court inquired the father that are you participating in the proceedings of the Polish court to which father Adeel said that I wanted to take the girl but she threatened to kill me. I have left Poland and come to Pakistan, I don't even have its citizenship, he said.
He said that the mother also tried to kill the girl, I took her to the Polish court for the case. I have a plan to go to Poland in June but if I don't go, my lawyer will appear, he said.
The court adjourned the hearing of the case until July 9, with the instructions.
