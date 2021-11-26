UrduPoint.com

IHC Instructs FGEHA To Address Objections Of Affectees

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 06:30 PM

IHC instructs FGEHA to address objections of affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday instructed the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) to address the objections of affectees of various sectors in federal capital.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the affectees of various sectors regarding land acquisition. Director law FGEHA appeared before the court during hearing.

The chief justice remarked the authority was evacuating land forcibly from the people who belonged to weak section of the society.

Where these people should file complains other than the court for relief, he said, adding that this was a constitutional court and it would protect the right of affectees.

The chief justice observed that it was conflict of interest that officers hearing the appeals in authority as its members had also taken plots.

The court said it was a test case for authority and court expected that it would address the objections of affectees.

The bench instructed the authority to submit comments regarding the matter and adjourned hearing of the case.

