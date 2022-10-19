IHC instructs FIA to act as per law in prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action in the prohibited funding case as per law and adjourned the hearing of PTI leaders' petition against their arrests till October 27.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC heard the case filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi. Petitioners' lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, Barrister Ali Gohar and Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dogal appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the additional attorney general pleaded the court to grant him some time for preparation as he had yet to receive the copy of the petition.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that the people should not be arrested in such a way. The people had to approach the courts when the cases were prepared against them in that way. The governments might change but the institutions would remain the same.

Consequently, the court adjourned the case.