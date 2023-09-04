Open Menu

IHC Instructs FIA To Arrest Policemen Involved In Illegal Arrest Of Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2023 | 08:13 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to arrest the personnel of Capital Police named in a case pertaining to illegally detaining the citizens in police stations for ransom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to arrest the personnel of Capital Police named in a case pertaining to illegally detaining the citizens in police stations for ransom.

Justice Babar Sattar, who heard the case, was informed by an FIA official that the police personnel were not cooperating for the investigation.

The court asked that whether the arrest warrants of the accused personnel had been issued. The accused must be arrested if they were not joining the investigation process as law was equal for everyone, it added.

Advocate Tahir Kazim, counsel for the Inspector General of Police Islamabad, informed the court that the IGP had suspended four police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector, who were involved in the raid, and proceedings against them were underway at three forums.

The court, however, noted that the senior officials involved in the matter were not suspended. The contempt of court proceedings, lodging of an first information report and departmental action could be initiated at the same time, it added.

The court questioned whether the comments had been submitted against the show-cause notice, observing it would hear this matter on next hearing if the answer was not found satisfactory.

The case was then adjourned.

