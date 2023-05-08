UrduPoint.com

IHC Instructs FO To Ensure Safety Of Dr Fozia During Visit To US

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2023 | 11:14 PM

IHC instructs FO to ensure safety of Dr Fozia during visit to US

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed the Foreign Office to coordinate with Dr Afia Saddiqui's lawyer in the United States for the preparation of case for her release from jail and also take measures for the security of Dr Fozia Saddiqui during her visit to the US for meeting her sister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed the Foreign Office to coordinate with Dr Afia Saddiqui's lawyer in the United States for the preparation of case for her release from jail and also take measures for the security of Dr Fozia Saddiqui during her visit to the US for meeting her sister.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case filed by Dr Fozia Saddiqui regarding the release of Dr Afia Saddiqui from a US jail. Dr. Fozia Saddiqui appeared before the court along with Clive Smith, Dr Afia's lawyer in the US.

At the outset of the hearing, Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal said Dr Fozia had received a five-year US visa to meet her sister. Fozia Saddiqui and lawyer Clive Smith would meet Dr Afia in jail from May 29 to 31, he added.

The court also instructed the Foreign Office to take measures for the provision of the services of an independent psychiatrist to Afia Saddiqui.

The FO officials apprised the court that there was a need of approval from the competent authority to share the sensitive information.

The case was then adjourned till June 30.

