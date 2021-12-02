UrduPoint.com

IHC Instructs Government To Initiate Procedure For Compensation In Mudasir Naro Case

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:00 AM

IHC instructs government to initiate procedure for compensation in Mudasir Naro case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed the Federal government to satisfy the family of missing journalist and blogger Mudasir Naro.

The court also sought opinion from Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari regarding payment of compensation to the victim's family from the pocket of the then chief executive of the country.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, Secretary Interior Naseem Khokhar, lawyer of the concerned family Usman Warraich, Additional Attorney General Qasim Wadood and Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah appeared before the bench.

At the outset of hearing, Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked the minister that this court had summoned her because of the seriousness of the issue. Disappearance of someone was a criminal act, he said, adding that the cabinet and ministers were here to serve the nation.

Minister for Human Right Dr. Shireen Mazari told the bench that this government had introduced legislation to stop such activities as it was in manifesto of her party. The matter would be sent to upper house soon, she added.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had very clear stance on the issue. The chief justice asked that what would be the reaction of the state if a relative of a public office holder went missing.

The court observed that it was told that the wife of the missing citizen had died.

The chief justice said all law enforcement agencies were under the control of federal government, adding that it was not a matter of summaries or reports.

The court asked the minister that it was the responsibility of the government to look after the children and satisfy the other family members of the missing person.

The chief justice asked the minister to take the concerned family to the cabinet and to the Prime Minister. The minister said that the Prime Minister would hear the family but firstly we wanted to complete the process of payment of compensation.

She said her government admits the forced disappearance a serious crime. The court asked that why not the compensation should be paid from the pockets of cabinet members instead of the state. If someone went missing in 2002 then the chief executive of that time should be held responsible, Justice Minallah said, adding that anyone would have to take responsibility of it.

Shireen Mazari said the former governments had taken no steps to stop such practice but the incumbent government was taking measures against forced disappearance.

Additional Attorney General requested the court to grant one week more time. At this the court adjourned hearing of the case till December 13.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Chief Justice Prime Minister Died Wife December Criminals Islamabad High Court Family All From Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

4 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

4 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

4 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.