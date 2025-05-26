IHC instructs govt to appoint chairman missing persons' commission within six weeks

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoIED) to review the case regarding the payment of compensation to the family of the missing person Abdullah Omar

The court instructed the Federal government to appoint the Chairman of the commission within six weeks. The court said that after the appointment, a special committee should review the Zainab Zaeem case and take a decision within two weeks.

The court said that the relevant authorities should be consulted to provide an in-camera briefing to the court regarding the missing person. The Additional Attorney General, representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the Interior should submit a joint report after consulting the relevant authorities.

In the written order issued by the court of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, the court further said that according to the case record, the husband of the petitioner, Muhammad Abdullah Omar, has been missing since 2015. Despite spending ten

years, the person was not recovered.

The Additional Attorney General said that the post of the new chairman of CoIED is still vacant, adding that however, the government is in the process of appointing the Chairman.

The matter of the support package for the affected family will be placed before the special committee immediately after the appointment of the chairman.

The court was informed that the special committee consists of the secretaries of the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Human Rights. The special committee will review the case of the applicant under the supervision of the Chairman of the commission.

According to the Additional Attorney General, five million rupees will be released for each affected family. In the current circumstances, it is very difficult for the family of the missing person to meet the necessities of life. After the appointment of the chairman, a decision on the support package for the affected family should be made within two weeks and a report should be submitted to the court. Further hearing of the case will be held on June 24.