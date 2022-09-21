UrduPoint.com

IHC Instructs Human Rights Ministry To View Prisoner's Complaint

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2022 | 06:50 PM

IHC instructs Human Rights Ministry to view prisoner's complaint

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed the Ministry of Human Rights and Human Rights Commission to send its representatives to visit the Adiala Jail in a complaint case regarding torture on a prisoner.

The court also instructed the jail administration to conduct medical analysis of the prisoner and submit its report.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the parents of the said prisoner. The Chief Justice inquired that what the Human Rights Ministry had done to implement the court orders in line with the jail reforms.

The court noted that the Ministry of Human Rights could take report from jails all over the country.

Addressing the Additional Attorney General, the Chief Justice said that still the prisoners in the jails were more than their capacity but no one had inquired it. The decision of this court was not implemented, he said, adding that the prisoners in the jail had also rights.

The Chief Justice said that the prisoners in the jails had no voice.

The official of Adiala Jail informed the court that there were six cases against the prisoner since 2019.

Additional Superintendent, however, said that so far he was not convicted in any case.

He said that under trial and convict prisoners were kept separately.

The Chief Justice remarked that the allegation of torture leveled by the prisoner's mother was a serious matter and it couldn't be ignored. A prisoner couldn't be tortured even his conduct was not good, the court said.

The official said that according to the medical report, the prisoner was fine and his figure was not fractured.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till tomorrow with above instructions.

