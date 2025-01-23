(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the Adiala Jail administration to ensure meeting of PTI founder with his wife, party leaders, personal physicians and phone calls to his sons as per the jail rules.

IHC’s Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard the case regarding the aforesaid matter on Thursday.

During the course of proceeding, the court also asked that Bushra Bibi is now a convict and what is the procedure for her meeting with PTI. The court also questioned that what is the procedure for the sons' WhatsApp call to the founder of PTI and treatment with the personal physician?

The court directed the Assistant Superintendent of Jail to take instructions from the Superintendent of Adiala Jail and submit the answer by Monday.

On the occasion, lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said that despite the order of this court, the facilities were withdrawn. After the court took notice, tv and an additional newspaper facility have been restored and meetings have been allowed two days a week. He said that Tuesday is the meeting day of family and lawyers while Thursday is the day to meet friends and political leaders.

Faisal Chaudhry said that he did not want to file any application but he just want to be allowed to meet Imran Khan in jail.

The Chief Justice inquired who gives the list of meetings in the jail and what is the process?

Assistant Superintendent Waqi u Zaman said that the coordinator of the PTI founder used to give Names for Imran Khan’s meetings in jail. After that, deputy superintendent conducts a consultation with the PT founder, then the persons are allowed to meet.

The Chief Justice asked the lawyer what he wanted. Faisal Chaudhry said I want to be allowed to meet him today and the application should be kept for tomorrow so that things can be cleared. The PTI founder is not being allowed to meet his wife and political leaders either.

The Chief Justice asked the jail authorities that what is the procedure for meeting the PTI founder's wife, who is now a convict?"

The Deputy Superintendent of the jail said, I get information, but the meeting can be arranged inside jail.

Faisal Chaudhry said that despite of the court order, the children of Imran Khan have talked to their father on the phone only twice.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case until January 27.