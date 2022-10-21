IHC instructs ministry to submit recommendations for journalists' rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to present recommendations to the parliament for protection of journalists' rights, after holding consultations with journalists' bodies.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petitions filed by International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA).

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice inquired about the steps for protection of rights of electronic media journalists. The court could interpret the laws introduced by the parliament, he said.

The court was informed that the government had appointed Shahid Mehmood Khokhar as chairman ITNI.

The representative of information ministry said that it had already contacted the journalists' bodies, adding that a letter was written to the PFUJ's President Afzal Butt.

However, the petitioners said that this case was related to the PFUJ which was associated with IFJ.

The court instructed the ministry to hold a meeting with the journalists' bodies and submit recommendations to the parliament within one week.