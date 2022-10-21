UrduPoint.com

IHC Instructs Ministry To Submit Recommendations For Journalists' Rights

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 06:20 PM

IHC instructs ministry to submit recommendations for journalists' rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to present recommendations to the parliament for protection of journalists' rights, after holding consultations with journalists' bodies.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petitions filed by International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA).

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice inquired about the steps for protection of rights of electronic media journalists. The court could interpret the laws introduced by the parliament, he said.

The court was informed that the government had appointed Shahid Mehmood Khokhar as chairman ITNI.

The representative of information ministry said that it had already contacted the journalists' bodies, adding that a letter was written to the PFUJ's President Afzal Butt.

However, the petitioners said that this case was related to the PFUJ which was associated with IFJ.

The court instructed the ministry to hold a meeting with the journalists' bodies and submit recommendations to the parliament within one week.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Parliament Islamabad High Court Media Government Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperation in ..

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperation in field of drama, film

52 minutes ago
 LCCI office-bearers meet Philippines' Charge d’A ..

LCCI office-bearers meet Philippines' Charge d’Affairs,DG IPO

1 hour ago
 PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP' ..

PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP's verdict

3 hours ago
 Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP p ..

Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP police constable into custody

3 hours ago
 Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COA ..

Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COAS Bajwa

4 hours ago
 Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Vi ..

Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Visits Naval Headquarters

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.