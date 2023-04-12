Close
IHC Instructs NAB To File Complaint In Sessions Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 05:30 PM

IHC instructs NAB to file complaint in sessions court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit the complaint to the sessions court after completing the investigation in one month with regard to alleged fraud of 60 million Pounds in the United Kingdom (UK).

The court disposed of the petition of accused against freezing of his assets and said that this case fell in the jurisdiction of the sessions court.

A two-judge bench, comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, heard the case.

The Nation Accountability Bureau had initiated an inquiry against the accused on a request from abroad.

The accountability court had endorsed the decision of NAB to freeze the assets of the accused.

In a written order, the IHC directed the investigation officer to submit complaint to the sessions court after completion of the investigation wherein the relevant court would take the decision regarding the assets of the accused.

The order said that NAB amendments had been introduced after the appeals were filed and UK authorities had also ended up the course. It said that the sessions court would hear the case from the beginning and the appellant were free to file applications on fresh grounds.

More Stories From Pakistan

