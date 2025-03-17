IHC instructs petitioner to remove objections on plea against alleged harassment of Afghan refugees

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the petitioner Farhatullah Babar to remove the objections of Registrar Office within seven days on petition seeking to stop alleged harassing the registered card holder Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the petitioner Farhatullah Babar to remove the objections of Registrar Office within seven days on petition seeking to stop alleged harassing the registered card holder Afghan refugees.

Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the petition filed by senior PPP leader Farhatullah Babar who appeared in the court along with his lawyer.

At the outset of hearing, the court remarked that there is an objection to your petition that you have filed a petition for all Afghans. You do not have any documents. We approved the petitions earlier because they had identity cards.

The court said that this is a case related to the government's policy. You should amend the petition to the extent of the petitioners. If you want to do it for everyone, then collect all the cards and then come to the court, it said.

Justice Minhas said that after the amendment in Article 199, the court cannot go beyond its jurisdiction. You do not have this right to file a petition for ten thousand people.

Addressing the petitioner, the court said that you should remove the objections to the extent of the petitioners and then we will hear it.