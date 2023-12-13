IHC instructs police to recover missing ex-MPA

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed the police to recover missing former MPA Chaudhry Arshad till December 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed the police to recover missing former MPA Chaudhry Arshad till December 19.

An IHC’s bench heard the case filed by Rasheed Begum, the sister of missing MPA, seeking early recovery of the victim.

The petition said that Chaudhry Arshad was abducted by some policemen from Sector F-8/3 of the Federal Capital.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad appeared before the court and expressed anonymity about the missing person. He said that Chaudhry Arshad was not in the custody of Islamabad Police.

The court instructed the police to take measures for the recovery of the victim and adjourned hearing till next date.