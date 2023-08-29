Open Menu

IHC Instructs PTI Chief's Lawyer To Remove Objections On Bail Petitions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2023 | 10:59 PM

IHC instructs PTI chief's lawyer to remove objections on bail petitions

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday instructed the lawyer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman to remove objections of the Registrar Office on appeals against cancellation of interim bails of former prime minister in six cases pertaining to the incidents of May 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday instructed the lawyer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman to remove objections of the Registrar Office on appeals against cancellation of interim bails of former prime minister in six cases pertaining to the incidents of May 6.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, remarked that the court would issue an appropriate orders in the case. The interim bails of the PTI chief had been cancelled due to non-pursuance.

At the outset of hearing, the PTI chairman's lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar said the sessions court had not viewed the merits while terminating the interim bails of his client. It could have summoned his client, who was imprisoned in the jail, he added.

The lawyer said that there was a risk of the arrest of former prime minister after being released in the Toshakhana case.

The chief justice observed that the Registrar Office had raised the question that whether the same petitions for interim bails would be heard or new ones would be filed.

The lawyer responded that the interim bail petitions should be considered as pending.

The court, however, ordered the lawyer to remove the objections of Registrar Office on the petitions.

The chief justice also observed that the matter pertaining to the maintainability of the cases would be viewed at the judicial side.

The case was then adjourned.

