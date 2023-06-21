UrduPoint.com

IHC Instructs Qureshi, Umar To Appear In Bail Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 07:30 PM

IHC instructs Qureshi, Umar to appear in bail cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed PTI's leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar to appear in personal capacity on Thursday in their bail petitions.

The court said that it couldn't hear the bail petitions of the accused without their appearances as their bail cases already had been dismissed by the lower court.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the interim bail petitions of Asad Umar and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a case registered by Tarnol Police Station with regard to the incidents of May 9.

The petitioners had stated that the police had registered cases to pressurize and humiliate them, adding that they were ready to join the investigation into the matter.

Petitioners' lawyer Ali Bokhari Advocate said that Qureshi and Umar had reached outside the court premises, adding that there was a risk of their arrest if they came out from the vehicle.

The court questioned that whether there was any precedent when an accused was given interim bail without appearance. The lawyer prayed the court to grant protective bail to his clients so that they could appear.

Justice Tahir said that the lower court had already dismissed pre-arrest bails of the two petitioners and in such circumstances they couldn't be given bails without attendance. The law was very clear about it, he said.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till tomorrow and said that it would hear the bail case if the accused appeared in person.

It may be mentioned here that a lower court had terminated the bail petitions of PTI's leaders on June 20, after which both the accused escaped from the court premises.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Police Shah Mehmood Qureshi Police Station Vehicle May June Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince speaks with Sultan AlNeyadi du ..

Ajman Crown Prince speaks with Sultan AlNeyadi during ‘A Call From Space’ e ..

20 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Sports Council m ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Sports Council meeting, approves outcomes of c ..

35 minutes ago
 Global Village tops list of most visited destinati ..

Global Village tops list of most visited destinations in UAE

1 hour ago
 NOC reviews readiness of four UAE sports federatio ..

NOC reviews readiness of four UAE sports federations for Paris 2024 Olympics

1 hour ago
 Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in As ..

Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in Askari Tower attack case

2 hours ago
 Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to ..

Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to religion

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.