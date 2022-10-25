UrduPoint.com

IHC Instructs To Keep On Board Journalists' Bodies Regarding Inquiry In Sharif's Murder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2022 | 06:00 PM

IHC instructs to keep on board journalists' bodies regarding inquiry in Sharif's murder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday instructed the government to keep on board the journalists' bodies regarding the inquiry into the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Barrister Shoaib Razzaq seeking the formation of a fact finding commission. The court inquired whether anyone had visited the family of Arshad Sharif and if they needed any assistance. The chief justice remarked that this matter was between the two countries, adding that only the state institutions could take appropriate decisions about it.

The court instructed the government to keep on board the journalistic bodies regarding the inquiry, saying that there was no benefit of judicial commission at this stage.

The deputy attorney general said that this was a sad and unfortunate incident. "Firstly, let the report from the Kenya government come," he said adding that if the petitioner would have any doubt about it then the court could conduct further hearings.

The petitioner's advocate informed the court that the body of the slain journalist would reach Pakistan today. He requested the court to form a judicial commission to probe the incident.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till one week.

