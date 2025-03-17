Open Menu

IHC Instructs To Set Up Special Courts For Hearing Property Disputes Of Oversea Pakistanis

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ‘s Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar on Monday issued instructions for nomination of special courts to hear the property cases of oversea Pakistanis.

The special courts would be set up under the Oversea Property Act 2024.

The registrar office has written to Ministry of Law and Justice, according to which the sessions judges of East and West would nominate special courts to hear property dispute of oversea Pakistanis. It asked to nominate the judges in the session courts, keeping in view the pending cases and experience of the judicial officers.

The Law Ministry should issue notifications for the East and West Sessions under the Overseas Property Act.

Meanwhile, the Acting Chief Justice IHC constituted a special bench in high court comprising Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro in the under the Overseas Property Act 2024. The special bench will hear cases and appeals related to the property of overseas Pakistanis.

With the approval of the Acting Chief Justice, the Deputy Registrar issued a notification.

