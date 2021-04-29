UrduPoint.com
IHC Instructs To Share Vandalism Footages With Lawyers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :A larger bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday instructed the Registrar Office to share video footages of IHC building vandalization with the lawyers of accused.

The defence lawyers during the hearing adopted the stance that they had requested the Registrar Office to share the footages of the incident, but their request was turned down in the absence of a written court order.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the court had left the matter on the bar councils to share the Names of accused and it did not want to embarrass someone by playing video clips here.

The defence counsel prayed the court to remove the names of those lawyers who were not part of the incident.

The chief justice remarked that the respect of whole legal fraternity was on risk due to the misconduct of a few people.

A lawyer told the court that the names of some persons, who not involved in the incident, were also told to the police, The court, however, remarked that it wanted to increase the respect of uniform and it would not be appropriate to go into technicalities.

The lawyer said that they could not ask bars to identify people and instead the court should summon them on its own.

Chief Justice Minallah said it was responsibility of all to restore the respect of community.

After this, the court adjourned the case till June 7.

