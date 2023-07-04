Open Menu

IHC Instructs Trial Court To Re-decide Admissibility Of Toshakhana Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 06:30 PM

IHC instructs trial court to re-decide admissibility of toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday set aside the ruling of lower court in toshakhana criminal case and instructed it to re-decide the admissibility of case after hearing PTI's chairman Imran Khan.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict which was reserved on June 23, after hearing arguments from both sides at length.

As per the order issued by the bench, the court asked the session court to consider the petition of ousted prime minister regarding maintainability of the case as pending and decide it again within seven days.

It observed that the trial court had dismissed the application of the petitioner with insufficient reasons which left the main legal issues undecided.

It may be mentioned here that Imran Khan was indicted in toshakhana criminal case on May 10, and dismissed his petition against admissibility of the case.

The petitioner had challenged the order before IHC against the verdict.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister May June Criminals Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council discusses policies ..

Ministerial Development Council discusses policies, initiatives to support gover ..

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler orders inclusion of SPGC, SCDA emplo ..

Sharjah Ruler orders inclusion of SPGC, SCDA employees in housing loan installme ..

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Research, Techno ..

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park

54 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs completes 12 million customs declara ..

Dubai Customs completes 12 million customs declarations in 6 months with 10% gro ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

1 hour ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dr ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dreams of peace in SCO region

2 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-e ..

Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-end

2 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institutions&#039; role in driving co ..

2 hours ago
 Oil and gas industry plays central role in address ..

Oil and gas industry plays central role in addressing climate change, says OPEC ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual ..

Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual Conference &amp; Exhibition

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Counci ..

Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Council meeting

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop on cybersecurity

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan