IHC instructs trial court to re-decide admissibility of toshakhana case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday set aside the ruling of lower court in toshakhana criminal case and instructed it to re-decide the admissibility of case after hearing PTI's chairman Imran Khan.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict which was reserved on June 23, after hearing arguments from both sides at length.

As per the order issued by the bench, the court asked the session court to consider the petition of ousted prime minister regarding maintainability of the case as pending and decide it again within seven days.

It observed that the trial court had dismissed the application of the petitioner with insufficient reasons which left the main legal issues undecided.

It may be mentioned here that Imran Khan was indicted in toshakhana criminal case on May 10, and dismissed his petition against admissibility of the case.

The petitioner had challenged the order before IHC against the verdict.