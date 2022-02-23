IHC introduces policy to conclude pending cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had introduced a new policy to conclude the pending cases with it since 1996.

According to a circular issued by the registrar office, the cases filed between 1996-2010 would be concluded in two months, cases filed during 2011-14 in six months, 2017-17 would be fixed three times in running year while the replies would be summoned in cases filed after 2018.

It said that the cases pertaining to harassment, contempt of court and seeking termination of FIRs would be fixed on weekly basis. The copy of the circular had been shared with all concerned.