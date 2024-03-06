IHC Issued Notice To NAB In PTI Founder's Bail Plea
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2024 | 07:28 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in an appeal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder for bail in the 190-mllion-pound scam case
The IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Amer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the bail plea.
The IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Amer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the bail plea.
It may be mentioned that the trial court has rejected the post-arrest bail of PTI founder.
The case was adjourned till the next week.
