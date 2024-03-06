(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in an appeal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder for bail in the 190-mllion-pound scam case.

The IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Amer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the bail plea.

It may be mentioned that the trial court has rejected the post-arrest bail of PTI founder.

The case was adjourned till the next week.