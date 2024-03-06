Open Menu

IHC Issued Notice To NAB In PTI Founder's Bail Plea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2024 | 07:28 PM

IHC issued notice to NAB in PTI founder's bail plea

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in an appeal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder for bail in the 190-mllion-pound scam case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in an appeal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder for bail in the 190-mllion-pound scam case.

The IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Amer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the bail plea.

It may be mentioned that the trial court has rejected the post-arrest bail of PTI founder.

The case was adjourned till the next week.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau May Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Karachi Kings grab third win of PSL 9

Karachi Kings grab third win of PSL 9

2 minutes ago
 Experts warn of early solution of food security is ..

Experts warn of early solution of food security issues amid severe climate crisi ..

2 minutes ago
 PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Qalandars toni ..

PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Qalandars tonight

31 minutes ago
 Saraiki culture day observed

Saraiki culture day observed

1 minute ago
 Art, fashion exhibition concludes at GIK Institute

Art, fashion exhibition concludes at GIK Institute

1 minute ago
 SECP files criminal cases against individuals invo ..

SECP files criminal cases against individuals involved in stock market manipulat ..

1 minute ago
Illegal appointments case: Court again delays indi ..

Illegal appointments case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others

1 minute ago
 Int'l conference on “Recent advances in computer ..

Int'l conference on “Recent advances in computer science, IT” concludes

40 minutes ago
 Relief to people first priority: Commissioner

Relief to people first priority: Commissioner

40 minutes ago
 PM directs payment of compensation for damaged hou ..

PM directs payment of compensation for damaged houses till March 11

33 minutes ago
 SSCI to take up issue professional tax on jewelry ..

SSCI to take up issue professional tax on jewelry sector

33 minutes ago
 23 outlaws held; Narcotics, weapons seized

23 outlaws held; Narcotics, weapons seized

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan