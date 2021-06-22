UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Issues Arrest Warrants Against Shoaib Sheikh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 06:20 PM

IHC issues arrest warrants against Shoaib Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for Axact chief Shoaib Sheikh for non-appearance in appeal against his imprisonment sentence in the fake degree case.

The court directed the CEO Axact company to appear before the bench on next date of hearing.

During the hearing of Shoaib Sheikh's appeal against the sentence from the Sessions Court, Chief Justice IHC Justice Athar Minallah inquired about the attendance of Axact CEO. To which his lawyer said that he was not informed in time and therefore could not reach the court.

Issuing a bailable arrest warrant, he directed Shoaib Sheikh to ensure his attendance at the next hearing on August 30. It may be recalled that District and Sessions court on July 5, 2018 awarded sentence to a total of 23 accused including Shoaib Sheikh. He was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.3 million. The Islamabad High Court has stayed the verdict of the trial court while the appeal against the sentence was being heard.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Axact Company Fine May July August 2018 Islamabad High Court From Million Court

Recent Stories

Emirates ramps up operations over summer to serve ..

21 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law establishing Dubai ..

22 minutes ago

Fujairah Crown Prince reviews Fujairah Environment ..

23 minutes ago

SEC issues decision to establish Sharjah Vocationa ..

23 minutes ago

Careem for Business to provide mobility solutions ..

25 minutes ago

Zameen.com Launches Exclusive Property Tour Servic ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.