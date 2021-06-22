IHC issues arrest warrants against Shoaib Sheikh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for Axact chief Shoaib Sheikh for non-appearance in appeal against his imprisonment sentence in the fake degree case.

The court directed the CEO Axact company to appear before the bench on next date of hearing.

During the hearing of Shoaib Sheikh's appeal against the sentence from the Sessions Court, Chief Justice IHC Justice Athar Minallah inquired about the attendance of Axact CEO. To which his lawyer said that he was not informed in time and therefore could not reach the court.

Issuing a bailable arrest warrant, he directed Shoaib Sheikh to ensure his attendance at the next hearing on August 30. It may be recalled that District and Sessions court on July 5, 2018 awarded sentence to a total of 23 accused including Shoaib Sheikh. He was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.3 million. The Islamabad High Court has stayed the verdict of the trial court while the appeal against the sentence was being heard.