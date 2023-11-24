Open Menu

IHC Issues Circular Regarding Arrangements For Appearance Of Nawaz Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2023 | 07:35 PM

IHC issues circular regarding arrangements for appearance of Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The registrar office Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday issued circular pertaining to the security arrangements during the appearance of PML-N’s Leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on November 27.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will take up the appeals of Nawaz Sharif on said date in Avenvfield Property and Al-Azizia Steel Mills references.

The circular said that a fifteen-member legal team of former prime minister would be allowed to enter the courtroom while 30 members of Islamabad High Court Journalist Association would also have permission to enter.

Special passes would be issued for the entry in the court room.

The court instructed the Islamabad police to ensure foolproof security arrangements during the appearance of Nawaz Sharif.

