IHC issues clarification regarding urgent petitions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC)'s registrar office on Monday issued a clarification regarding filing of petitions on emergency basis after the court timing.

The IHC had prepared a mechanism for submission of very important petitions after the court timing. The two circular were issued on November 11, 2019 and February 10, 2021 in this regard.

It said that the petition pertaining to very important subject could be filed any time.

If chief justice was satisfied then it could be fixed for hearing anytime.

It further said that the President Supreme Court Bar Association approached the IHC on April 9, and asked about the submission of petition under article 187. He was informed about the above mentioned circular. Meantime, a few applications were filed which were sent to the residence of chief justice.

It stated that the chief justice was satisfied that there was no need of judicial order on these pleas.