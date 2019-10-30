IHC issues contempt notice to Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@fidahassanain)

Firdous Ashiq Awan was issued notice for maligning the judiciary that the government wanted speedy disposal of of all prisoners' cases.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 30th, 2019) Over an attempt to scandalize the judiciary regarding the bail matter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued contempt of court notice to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on information and broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan.

According to the details, the IHC issued show-cause notice under Section 3 of Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003, addressing Awan maligned the IHC while saying that hearing of a petition on the release of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was "a special dispensation" .

The court directed Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan to appear in person on Nov 1 (Fridaya) to explain her position regarding her recent statement.

"Why she should not be proceeded under the contempt law?," the show-cause notice said.

The notice was issued to her for her statement that bail granting order to Nawaz Sharif that bail granting order to Nawaz Shaarif will open a floodgate of similar requests by prisoners suffering from various diseases in jails.

"You maligned the honorable courts by saying that the case of the accused was heard during the evening as "a special dispensation" ......By saying so you as a special assistant to the Prime Minister and Spokesperson of the Federal government made an attempt to scandalise the court in the eyes of the publicc, thereby, tried to lower the esteem of the judiciary," the show cause said.

The high court in its show cause notice also said that " the ac of yours prima-facie attracts a penal action against you under the Contempt of court Ordinance, 2003,"

A IHC division bench on Tuesday granted eight-week bail to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds and directed him to deposit Rs 2 million as surety bonds.

The court passed the order on petition moved by PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif seeking suspension of seven-year sentence awarded earlier to former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference. Soon after the bail of Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N w took the streets, danced on drum beat and distributed sweets among them.

Firdous Ashiq Awan also appeared on tv to do an unwarranted press conference on the verdict of the Islamabad High Court.

During her press conference, She said the government would want to see such speedy trials for all the under-trial prisoners anad in all cases.

"This new trend will be applicable to all cases," she said while expressing her hope regarding cases of all prisoners.

She also said that in the past, there was no such precedent that the executive was asked to take responsibility for the health of a prisoner. She gave this statement in reference of judges' questions during hearing of Nawaz Sharif's bail matter.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif currently at Services Hospital secured his bails from Lahore High Court and Islamabad High Court in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case and Al-Azizia reference respectively.