IHC issues courts' timings for month of Ramzan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued the court timings of the high court and sessions courts for the month of Ramadan.

With the approval of the Acting Chief Justice of Islamabad, Deputy Registrar Owais-ul-Hasan issued a notification. According to the notification, the courts in the single bench will work from 9:30 am to 11:30 am during the month of Ramadan from Monday to Thursday.

There will be a half-hour break after the hearings in the single bench. The courts in the division bench will work from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm from Monday to Thursday, while the hearing of cases on Friday will be from 9:30 am to 11:30 am.

According to the notification, there will be no hearing on Saturday. The judges will write their written orders.

The timings of the Islamabad High Court offices for the month of Ramadan have also been issued, according to which the offices of the High Court will be open from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm from Monday to Saturday. On Friday, the offices of the High Court will be open from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm.

According to the court working hours of the District and Sessions Courts, the courts in the Sessions Court will work from 9 am to 2:30 pm from Monday to Saturday during the holy month of Ramadan. On Friday, the Sessions Courts will work from 9 am to 12:30 pm.