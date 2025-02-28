IHC Issues Courts' Timings For Month Of Ramzan
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued the court timings of the high court and sessions courts for the month of Ramadan.
With the approval of the Acting Chief Justice of Islamabad, Deputy Registrar Owais-ul-Hasan issued a notification. According to the notification, the courts in the single bench will work from 9:30 am to 11:30 am during the month of Ramadan from Monday to Thursday.
There will be a half-hour break after the hearings in the single bench. The courts in the division bench will work from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm from Monday to Thursday, while the hearing of cases on Friday will be from 9:30 am to 11:30 am.
According to the notification, there will be no hearing on Saturday. The judges will write their written orders.
The timings of the Islamabad High Court offices for the month of Ramadan have also been issued, according to which the offices of the High Court will be open from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm from Monday to Saturday. On Friday, the offices of the High Court will be open from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm.
According to the court working hours of the District and Sessions Courts, the courts in the Sessions Court will work from 9 am to 2:30 pm from Monday to Saturday during the holy month of Ramadan. On Friday, the Sessions Courts will work from 9 am to 12:30 pm.
Recent Stories
Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan
DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024
ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for students
UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable, prosperous future
ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates during Ramadan
UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people in Gaza since ceasefire
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private educatio ..
South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at BZU Lodhran Campus Lodhran
Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright future, says Nahyan bin Mubarak
European Parliament delegation gains insight into UAE's human rights efforts
Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC adjourns PTI's plea for commission on May 9 incidents6 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed in police shootout6 minutes ago
-
IHC issues courts' timings for month of Ramzan6 minutes ago
-
Measures ensures supply of eatables during Ramadan: Barrister Arslan6 minutes ago
-
JUIS leader Maulana Hamidullah Haq among five martyred in suicide attack: CS KP6 minutes ago
-
JUIS leader Maulana Hamidul Haq targeted in suicide attack, five worshipers killed: IG KP16 minutes ago
-
Government Polytechnic Institute for Women holds grand ceremony16 minutes ago
-
President, PM condemn suicide blast in Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak16 minutes ago
-
Woman, two minor daughters murdered16 minutes ago
-
‘School engagement session’ about vaccination' course26 minutes ago
-
Arsalan reviews municipal facilities being provided during ramazan26 minutes ago
-
Governor condemns Jamia Haqqania Blast26 minutes ago