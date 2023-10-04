Open Menu

IHC Issues Decision To Restore PTI Chief’s Bail In 9 Cases

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2023 | 05:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad High Court Wednesday issued a detailed decision to restore the bail applications of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman in nine cases.

A two-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Aamir Farooq, issued a six-page verdict.

According to the detailed decision issued regarding the bail case in nine cases related to the events of May 9, Tosha Khana forgery, and attempted murder, the court annulled the trial court's decision to reject the bail applications.

The PTI Chairman's exemption from attendance was also restored as per the decision.

The decision said that chairman PTI did not deliberately absent himself from the court and added that the state did not arrest him in these cases despite the cancellation of bail.

The trial court should decide the bail applications keeping this point in mind, the judgment said.

It should be noted that the Sessions Court had rejected the bail of Chairman PTI for non-compliance in six cases, and the Anti-Terrorism Court in 3 cases.

The Chairman PTI had challenged the decision of the trial court in the Islamabad High Court in nine cases.

