Open Menu

IHC Issues Judges Duty Roster For Next Week

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2025 | 09:30 PM

IHC issues judges duty roster for next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued judges duty roster for next week after the oath of Acting Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar.

IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar wouldn’t be available on February 18, while Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan would hear cases from the same date.

As per the roster, the first division bench for the next week would be comprising Acting Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif while Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan are included in the second bench which would hear cases from Tuesday.

The third bench is comprising Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz, in fourth bench Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Azam Khan while the fifth division bench is comprising Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro and Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas.

The special division and larger bench would also available after the approval of Acting Chief Justice IHC. The Deputy registrar had issued the duty roster with the approval of acting chief justice.

Recent Stories

World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriya ..

World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriyat Island for Modon World Triat ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals

UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals

5 minutes ago
 34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling ..

34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling showdown

35 minutes ago
 European Commission views Trump's proposed 'recipr ..

European Commission views Trump's proposed 'reciprocal' trade policy as step in ..

50 minutes ago
 FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awa ..

FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week

1 hour ago
 Punjab Job Center Exhibits at LUMS Job Fair 2025, ..

Punjab Job Center Exhibits at LUMS Job Fair 2025, Fostering Youth-Industry Netwo ..

1 hour ago
Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open da ..

Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open day for private sector opportuni ..

1 hour ago
 Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartph ..

Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartphones are Built to Last

1 hour ago
 Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, ..

Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, International Defence Confere ..

1 hour ago
 SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintag ..

SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintage automobiles

2 hours ago
 Calidus to debut advanced, innovative military veh ..

Calidus to debut advanced, innovative military vehicles, aircraft, equipment, sy ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Ethiopia, AU, IGAD hold ‘High-Level Humanit ..

UAE, Ethiopia, AU, IGAD hold ‘High-Level Humanitarian Conference for the Peopl ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan