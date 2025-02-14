IHC Issues Judges Duty Roster For Next Week
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued judges duty roster for next week after the oath of Acting Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar.
IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar wouldn’t be available on February 18, while Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan would hear cases from the same date.
As per the roster, the first division bench for the next week would be comprising Acting Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif while Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan are included in the second bench which would hear cases from Tuesday.
The third bench is comprising Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz, in fourth bench Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Azam Khan while the fifth division bench is comprising Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro and Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas.
The special division and larger bench would also available after the approval of Acting Chief Justice IHC. The Deputy registrar had issued the duty roster with the approval of acting chief justice.
Recent Stories
World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriyat Island for Modon World Triat ..
UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals
34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling showdown
European Commission views Trump's proposed 'reciprocal' trade policy as step in ..
FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week
Punjab Job Center Exhibits at LUMS Job Fair 2025, Fostering Youth-Industry Netwo ..
Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open day for private sector opportuni ..
Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartphones are Built to Last
Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, International Defence Confere ..
SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintage automobiles
Calidus to debut advanced, innovative military vehicles, aircraft, equipment, sy ..
UAE, Ethiopia, AU, IGAD hold ‘High-Level Humanitarian Conference for the Peopl ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police foil major terror plot, recover large cache of explosives5 minutes ago
-
Add'l FS meets Bangladeshi media delegation5 minutes ago
-
IHC issues judges duty roster for next week5 minutes ago
-
WWB approves contract Employees regularization5 minutes ago
-
Services of SP handed over to Punjab Home Dept15 minutes ago
-
95kg spurious tea seized15 minutes ago
-
16,290 POs wanted in serious crimes arrested this year25 minutes ago
-
PTI responsible for creating deadlock: Barrister Aqeel25 minutes ago
-
Court upholds arrest warrant for KP CM in audio leak case25 minutes ago
-
SP holds open court25 minutes ago
-
PAF contingent lands back after successful participation in exercise Spears of Victory-202535 minutes ago
-
Progress on PSPA projects reviewed35 minutes ago