IHC issues judges duty roster for next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued judges duty roster for next week after the oath of Acting Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar.

IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar wouldn’t be available on February 18, while Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan would hear cases from the same date.

As per the roster, the first division bench for the next week would be comprising Acting Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif while Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan are included in the second bench which would hear cases from Tuesday.

The third bench is comprising Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz, in fourth bench Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Azam Khan while the fifth division bench is comprising Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro and Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas.

The special division and larger bench would also available after the approval of Acting Chief Justice IHC. The Deputy registrar had issued the duty roster with the approval of acting chief justice.