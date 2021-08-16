IHC issues judges duty roster for week

The registrar office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued roster for judges duty during the current week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The registrar office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued roster for judges duty during the current week.

According to the duty roster, for single benches four judges including Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri would remain on duty.

Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Baber Sattar would remain on leave during the week.

The roster stated that two division bench of IHC would be available for a week. Bench-I would comprised Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani while Bench-II would comprise of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.