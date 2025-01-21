IHC Issues Notice Over Jail Entry Restrictions For Lawyers
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 11:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought an explanation from the Advocate General Islamabad and jail authorities for denying Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Naeem Haider Panjotha and other lawyers access to the jail, despite court orders.
Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan of the Islamabad High Court issued notices to the Advocate General Islamabad and jail officials in a contempt of court case regarding restrictions on lawyers entering the jail.
During the hearing of Naeem Haider Panjotha's application, Advocate Ali Bukhari informed the court that lawyers were facing difficulties in accessing the jail.
He stated that despite court orders, authorities allowed entry selectively, creating challenges for legal representation.
Bukhari highlighted that hearings related to the May 9 cases were ongoing, with statements from five witnesses already recorded. He argued that inconsistent access to lawyers disrupted the trial process, as their presence was essential.
However, the court adjourned the hearing till January 24, directing the Advocate General and jail authorities to respond to the allegations.
