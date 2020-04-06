IHC issues notice to ex-PMDC registrar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday issued notices to former registrar of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Dr Hafeezuddin on an appeal of Health Ministry against his restoration.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of the IHC heard the case after removing objections of the Registrar Office on it.

The ministry, in its plea, adopted that as the PMDC ordinance, under which Dr Hafeezuddin was appointed, had already expired, his appointment was also withdrawn in accordance with the law.

To a query, the court was told that the Health Ministry had not yet appointed new registrar of the council.

The case was adjourned till TuesdayMeanwhile, the same bench summoned the Secretary Health , the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Station House Officer (SHO) of Ramna Police Station and section officer concerned of the health ministry in person in a contempt of court petition moved by Dr Hafeezuddin against the ministry for not implementing the court orders.