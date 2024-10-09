Open Menu

IHC Issues Notice To IGP In PTI's Missing Lawyer Case

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM

IHC issues notice to IGP in PTI's missing lawyer case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad, in response to a petition seeking the recovery of Intazar Hussain Panjotha, a lawyer for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder.

Chief Justice of IHC, Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by the Advocate Ali Ijaz.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that while notices are being issued, the petitioner must first follow the legal procedure by reporting the matter to the police.

During the proceedings, lawyers Faisal Chaudhry and Ali Ejaz appeared before the court.

Faisal Chaudhry highlighted the urgency of the situation, explaining that he was with Panjotha the previous day, but lost contact with him after they parted ways around 4 p.m.

The court inquired whether a formal application had been submitted to the police, to which Chaudhry confirmed that Panjotha was last seen in the F-6 area.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq directed the petitioner to follow legal procedures by first filing a report with the police.

The court then issued a notice to the IGP Islamabad and adjourned the hearing until the next day.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Lawyers Islamabad High Court Court P

Recent Stories

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

22 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

2 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

2 hours ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

4 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

4 hours ago
 Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

4 hours ago
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

5 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

5 hours ago
 realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

6 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

6 hours ago
 Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK ..

Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan