IHC Issues Notice To IGP In PTI's Missing Lawyer Case
Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad, in response to a petition seeking the recovery of Intazar Hussain Panjotha, a lawyer for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder.
Chief Justice of IHC, Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by the Advocate Ali Ijaz.
During the hearing, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that while notices are being issued, the petitioner must first follow the legal procedure by reporting the matter to the police.
During the proceedings, lawyers Faisal Chaudhry and Ali Ejaz appeared before the court.
Faisal Chaudhry highlighted the urgency of the situation, explaining that he was with Panjotha the previous day, but lost contact with him after they parted ways around 4 p.m.
The court inquired whether a formal application had been submitted to the police, to which Chaudhry confirmed that Panjotha was last seen in the F-6 area.
Meanwhile, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq directed the petitioner to follow legal procedures by first filing a report with the police.
The court then issued a notice to the IGP Islamabad and adjourned the hearing until the next day.
