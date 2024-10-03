IHC issues notice to lawyer for absence in contempt case

A three-member larger bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a notice to Advocate Waqas Malik for not appearing in a contempt case over the social media campaign against Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) A three-member larger bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a notice to Advocate Waqas Malik for not appearing in a contempt case over the social media campaign against Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani.

The three-member larger bench, comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahircourt also directed amicus curiae Ahmed Bilal Sufi to submit a reply to the writ petition within five days.

State counsel Advocate General Ayaz Shaukat appeared before the court while journalist Talat Hussain’s lawyer was also present.

On the absence of Advocate Waqas Malik, the court adjourned the hearing till last week of October.