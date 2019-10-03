The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notices to Station House Officer (SHO) Ramna, Investigation Officer, Assistant Commissioner and Judicial Magistrate for appearance, in a plea filed by former prime minister's special assistant Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notices to Station House Officer (SHO) Ramna, Investigation Officer, Assistant Commissioner and Judicial Magistrate for appearance, in a plea filed by former prime minister's special assistant Irfan Siddiqui.

Justice Amir Farooq heard the petition. Irfan Siddiqui has filed the petition in IHC for withdrawal of First Information Report (FIR) registered against him under tenancy law in which he was arrested and later released on bail.

At the outset of the hearing counsel for Irfan Siddiqui contended before the court that false and baseless FIR was registered against his client to degrade his personality and status.

He prayed the court that till the final disposal of the instant petition, operation of the impugned FIR or any other proceeding may be suspended.

He stated that his client was conferred with Hilal-i-Imtiaz by the government in recognition of his journalistic and educational services.

He said that baseless case was registered against him for political victimization as the house for which the case was registered against him, was not his property.

The Court issued notices to SHO, investigation officer, districtmagistrate and assistant commissioner for October 22 andadjourned the hearing.