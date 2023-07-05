Open Menu

IHC Issues Notices In Petition Of PTI Chairman

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 05:50 PM

IHC issues notices in petition of PTI Chairman

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the respondents in a petition filed by the PTI Chairman pertaining to specific reservations about IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

The IHC Chief Justice, hearing the case, remarked that the objections of the Registrar office would be maintained against the petition and so far number wouldn't be issued for it.

He further observed that the court didn't want to set a wrong precedent which might affect the institution.

Imran Khan's lawyer took the stance that his client had instructed him to pursue this case.

At this, the Chief Justice remarked that then the court was serving notices to the respondents and seeking their comments.

The IHC CJ said that the court had given a detailed opinion in Azam Swati case, adding the bench would reach to any logical conclusion if the petitioner wanted to pursue it.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned further hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Ch ..

UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris

9 minutes ago
 No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML- ..

No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML-N, says Shazia Marri

29 minutes ago
 US expresses confidence in policies, programs of P ..

US expresses confidence in policies, programs of Pakistani Govt

48 minutes ago
 Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

52 minutes ago
 DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early d ..

DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early detection of diseases

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

2 hours ago
AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to be ..

AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to begin Friday in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights Lab

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

18 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan