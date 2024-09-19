ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notices to the Ministry of Interior and Federal Inveatigation Agency (FIA) in a petition regarding the removal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) spokesman Rauf Hassan's name from the Exit Control List (ECL) and the Passport Control List (PCL).

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition of Rauf Hassan for removal of his name from the ECL and the PCL.

The petitioner's counsel Shahnawaz Ranjha appeared before the court.

Meanwhile, the court issuing notices to parties, adjourned the case for two weeks.