IHC issues notices to all relevant parties in cipher case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notices to all relevant parties in the cipher case regarding the intra-court appeal of PTI chairman against his jail trial.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rifat Imtiaz heard the intra-court appeal.

At the outset of the hearing, the Additional Attorney General asserted that the judge of the Official Secrets Act court had been appointed following approval by the Federal Cabinet on a summary from the Law Ministry.

The PTI chief's lawyer, Salman Akram Raja, argued that the chief justice should have been consulted on the matter.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb expressed a keen interest in reviewing the Federal Cabinet's decision and sought clarification regarding the appointment of the special court judge under the Official Secrets Act.

The Additional Attorney General said that it was written in the summary that the appointment was made in consultation with the chief justice.

Lawyer Salman Akram Raja said that since it was a federal matter, the consultation should have been done with the Chief Justice of Pakistan as well.

Subsequently, Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb issued notices to all parties in this regards.