Open Menu

IHC Issues Notices To Respondents In Plea Against Appointment Process In PMDC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 05:10 PM

IHC issues notices to respondents in plea against appointment process in PMDC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued pre-admission notices to the respondents in a petition challenging

the advertisement for appointment of Registrar Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case and issued pre-admission notices to relevant ministries and PMDC.

Petitioner Advocate Syed Adnan Hussain Shah Kazmi appeared before the court and said that an advertisement was issued on August 28, for the appointment of PMDC Registrar.

It said that the advertisement issued for the post of Registrar was apparently illegal, he said.

The petition said that as per the gazette notification issued under PMDC Employees Service Regulations 2023, the maximum age limit for the post of Registrar was 50 years, and at least 15 years of relevant experience was

mandatory.

However, in the new advertisement, the age limit was illegally increased to 57 years and condition of required experience has also been reduced from 15 years to 10 years, it added.

Recent Stories

Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside ..

Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail

2 hours ago
 ‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nosta ..

‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry

3 hours ago
 Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutl ..

Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..

3 hours ago
 IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s re ..

IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10

4 hours ago
 Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bea ..

Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack

4 hours ago
 Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, ..

Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

8 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Meas ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..

16 hours ago
 Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

23 hours ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan