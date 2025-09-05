IHC Issues Notices To Respondents In Plea Against Appointment Process In PMDC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued pre-admission notices to the respondents in a petition challenging
the advertisement for appointment of Registrar Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case and issued pre-admission notices to relevant ministries and PMDC.
Petitioner Advocate Syed Adnan Hussain Shah Kazmi appeared before the court and said that an advertisement was issued on August 28, for the appointment of PMDC Registrar.
It said that the advertisement issued for the post of Registrar was apparently illegal, he said.
The petition said that as per the gazette notification issued under PMDC Employees Service Regulations 2023, the maximum age limit for the post of Registrar was 50 years, and at least 15 years of relevant experience was
mandatory.
However, in the new advertisement, the age limit was illegally increased to 57 years and condition of required experience has also been reduced from 15 years to 10 years, it added.
