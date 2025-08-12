IHC Issues Notification Regarding Summer Vacations Of Two Judges
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 08:58 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued notification regarding summer vacation of two judges including Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Muhammad Azam Khan.
The two judges will be on leave from August 15 to 29. Justice Muhammad Azam Khan will be available from August 11 to 20. After the approval of the Chief Justice, the Registrar's Office issued two separate notifications.
