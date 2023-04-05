Close
IHC Issues Order In FIA's Appeal Against Imran Khan's Bail

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 09:19 PM

IHC issues order in FIA's appeal against Imran Khan's bail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued a written order regarding the termination of FIA's appeal against the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in the prohibited funding case.

The court said no proof was provided that the funds sent by Arif Naqvi from abroad were from black money. The allegations levelled in the first information report by the Federal Investigation Agency had no connection with Imran Khan or Tariq Shafi.

The order said Imran Khan had not signed any bank document. As per the FIR, either Arif Naqvi had given a false affidavit or the bank officials had not given a transaction report. Moreover, the State Bank of Pakistan had neither inquired into the matter nor it had declared any transaction as unlawful.

The court said one allegation was to convert the PTI's account into the title of 'Nia Pakistan' but it was not an illegal act. The investigation officer of the case had also not recorded the statement of SBP officials.

The FIA could not satisfy the bench to cancel the bail of Imran Khan, it said.

The banking court had stated that the arrest was not compulsory in the case as all evidence was based on documents, the court added.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri issued the written order against the appeal of FIA. The FIA had registered an FIR against Imran Khan under Foreign Exchange Act after the decision of ECP in prohibited funding case.

