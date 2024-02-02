IHC Issues Order In Pleas Against PTI Founder's Marriage Case Trial
Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2024 | 09:22 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a written order regarding disposal of petitions seeking to terminate trial regarding the PTI founder's marriage with Bushra Bibi during ‘idat’
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a written order regarding disposal of petitions seeking to terminate trial regarding the PTI founder's marriage with Bushra Bibi during ‘idat’.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, in his 16-page judgment, observed that the court "finds no illegality in issuance of notices to the respondents".
It, however, said that the legal procedure was not adopted in issuance of summon on allegation of illegitimate relations. The court asked the accused to contest the case on merit on allegation of irregular marriage.
It said that the petitions of PTI founder and his wife were partially accepted. As per the judgments of top court the case could not be terminated after charges were framed, the court added.
Recent Stories
Suspect arrested in injured condition after encounter
ATC granst bail to 8 accused in Askari Tower attack case
ECP issues notices of violations in election campaign
LESCO finalizes arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply on polling day
ATC declares 4 PTI leaders as POs
IIOJK and Gaza urgently seek international support: Kakakhel
IHC summons SSP, ECP officials in PTI candidates pleas
Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki announces compens ..
AC issues Toshakhana case's written order
Police busted robber gang, recovered Rs 10 million
CTD nabs 44 terrorists, kills 25 in 219 operations in Jan 2024
LESCO shutdown schedule
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suspect arrested in injured condition after encounter2 minutes ago
-
ATC granst bail to 8 accused in Askari Tower attack case2 minutes ago
-
ECP issues notices of violations in election campaign2 minutes ago
-
LESCO finalizes arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply on polling day4 minutes ago
-
ATC declares 4 PTI leaders as POs2 minutes ago
-
IIOJK and Gaza urgently seek international support: Kakakhel2 minutes ago
-
IHC summons SSP, ECP officials in PTI candidates pleas2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki announces compensation for Sibi blast ..2 minutes ago
-
AC issues Toshakhana case's written order2 minutes ago
-
Police busted robber gang, recovered Rs 10 million2 minutes ago
-
CTD nabs 44 terrorists, kills 25 in 219 operations in Jan 202451 minutes ago
-
LESCO shutdown schedule52 minutes ago