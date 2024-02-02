The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a written order regarding disposal of petitions seeking to terminate trial regarding the PTI founder's marriage with Bushra Bibi during ‘idat’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a written order regarding disposal of petitions seeking to terminate trial regarding the PTI founder's marriage with Bushra Bibi during ‘idat’.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, in his 16-page judgment, observed that the court "finds no illegality in issuance of notices to the respondents".

It, however, said that the legal procedure was not adopted in issuance of summon on allegation of illegitimate relations. The court asked the accused to contest the case on merit on allegation of irregular marriage.

It said that the petitions of PTI founder and his wife were partially accepted. As per the judgments of top court the case could not be terminated after charges were framed, the court added.