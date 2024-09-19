Open Menu

IHC Issues Order In PTI Founder, Bushra Bail Plea In Toshakhana II Case

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 10:10 PM

IHC issues order in PTI founder, Bushra bail plea in Toshakhana II case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued directions to the trial court to decide on the bail plea of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder and Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana-II case within the timeframe set by judicial policy.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC issued the ruling in response to a request for a early decision on the bail applications.

In a written decision, the Islamabad High Court (HC) said that, according to the National Judicial Policy, decisions on bail must be made within five days.

Meanwhile, the National Judicial Policy allows magistrates to decide bail requests within three days, sessions courts within five days, and high courts within seven days.

The same five-day rule for the sessions court applies to the special courts handling the case.

In the decision, the court remarked that the petitioners' lawyers argued that the bail applications were unnecessarily delayed. In response, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) stated that the court would decide according to the law.

The applications are currently pending before the Special Judge Central after the case was transferred to the FIA.

Following this decision, a ruling on the bail applications of the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi is expected within the next five days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lawyers Same Federal Investigation Agency Islamabad High Court Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

2 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

4 hours ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

7 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

7 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

8 hours ago
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

8 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

9 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

9 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan