IHC issues order in PTI founder, Bushra bail plea in Toshakhana II case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued directions to the trial court to decide on the bail plea of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder and Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana-II case within the timeframe set by judicial policy.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC issued the ruling in response to a request for a early decision on the bail applications.

In a written decision, the Islamabad High Court (HC) said that, according to the National Judicial Policy, decisions on bail must be made within five days.

Meanwhile, the National Judicial Policy allows magistrates to decide bail requests within three days, sessions courts within five days, and high courts within seven days.

The same five-day rule for the sessions court applies to the special courts handling the case.

In the decision, the court remarked that the petitioners' lawyers argued that the bail applications were unnecessarily delayed. In response, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) stated that the court would decide according to the law.

The applications are currently pending before the Special Judge Central after the case was transferred to the FIA.

Following this decision, a ruling on the bail applications of the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi is expected within the next five days.