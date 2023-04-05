Close
IHC Issues Order Regarding Termination Of FIR Against Shandana Gulzar

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued written order regarding the termination of a sedition case against PTI's leader Shandana Gulzar.

The detailed order said that there was no doubt that the statement of Shandana Gulzar was against certain people and officials. However, there was no element in the statement to instigate the public for sedition.

The order said that the article 19 of the constitution granted permissions to the citizens for freedom of expression with a few restrictions. The required legal procedure had not been followed in FIR against the petition, it said.

It said that the record of the prosecution also didn't prove that registration of this case a rightful act.

Such cases where the legal procedures were not followed should be terminated as it were the wastage of time and resources of the country, it said.

The order said that the FIR was registered against Shandana Gulzar on February 1, by women police station. It was essential to take the approval of Federal or provincial governments to register a sedition case. The competent officer could register the case after viewing the allegations, it said.

It stated that no any common citizen could get the sedition FIR registered against anybody.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kyani issued the nine pages written order in the case.

