IHC Issues Pre-admission Notices In Case Regarding Appointment Of Chief Election Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 09:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued pre-admission notices to respondents including federation in a case regarding the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and two members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Justice Muhammad Azam Khan of the Islamabad High Court heard the application of opposition leaders in the National Assembly and Senate Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz.

At the outset of hearing, the court asked whether the process of appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commission members has started? Lawyer Latif Khosa said that the process has not even started yet, a parliamentary committee has to be formed.

The court served pre-admission notice to respondents and adjourned further hearing of the case.

