- Home
- Pakistan
- IHC issues pre-admission notices in case regarding appointment of Chief Election Commissioner
IHC Issues Pre-admission Notices In Case Regarding Appointment Of Chief Election Commissioner
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 09:28 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued pre-admission notices to respondents including federation in a case regarding the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and two members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued pre-admission notices to respondents including federation in a case regarding the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and two members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
Justice Muhammad Azam Khan of the Islamabad High Court heard the application of opposition leaders in the National Assembly and Senate Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz.
At the outset of hearing, the court asked whether the process of appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commission members has started? Lawyer Latif Khosa said that the process has not even started yet, a parliamentary committee has to be formed.
The court served pre-admission notice to respondents and adjourned further hearing of the case.
Recent Stories
IHC issues pre-admission notices in case regarding appointment of Chief Election ..
IHC serves notices in plea against formation of JIT under PECA
Parkin announces Variable Parking Tariff Policy in Dubai
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces scholarships
China, Pakistan strengthen castor industry cooperation
Intellectuals, writers, Scholars eulogize literary contribution of Dr Ghulam Muh ..
DC chairs meeting regarding disbursement financial aid
Assistant Building Inspector caught red-handed taking bribe
DC Chiniot visits District Headquarters Hospital
Iranian envoy calls for global solidarity on Int'l Quds Day
RWMC workers overjoyed over release of advance salary
CEO KWSB for arrangements to ensure water supply, drainage during Eid days
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC issues pre-admission notices in case regarding appointment of Chief Election Commissioner3 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices in plea against formation of JIT under PECA3 minutes ago
-
Intellectuals, writers, Scholars eulogize literary contribution of Dr Ghulam Muhmaad Lakho4 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding disbursement financial aid22 minutes ago
-
Assistant Building Inspector caught red-handed taking bribe4 minutes ago
-
Iranian envoy calls for global solidarity on Int'l Quds Day4 minutes ago
-
RWMC workers overjoyed over release of advance salary4 minutes ago
-
CEO KWSB for arrangements to ensure water supply, drainage during Eid days3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest drug peddler, recover marijuana3 minutes ago
-
Bushra Bibi requests IHC for early hearing of appeals in 190mln pounds reference3 minutes ago
-
Havildar Qaiser Khan Jadoon laid to rest with military honors after martyrdom in Tirah operation3 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur orders robe into misuse of industrial ..21 minutes ago