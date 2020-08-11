UrduPoint.com
IHC Issues Show-cause Notices In Lions' Death At Marghazar Zoo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued show cause notices to the high-ups of the Ministry of Climate Change and others for contempt of court in the matter pertaining to the recent deaths of animals in Marghazar Zoo Islamabad.

During the course of hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the people were keeping lions as pets illegally. The government should impose a complete ban on the import of animals.

Secretary Climate Change Naheed Durrani informed the court that according to the Ministry of Law and Justice, no cabinet member could become part of the Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB).

The chief justice observed that the Federal Cabinet had approved the appointment of a minister as the IWMB member and the notification issued in that regard was made part of the case record.

The deputy attorney general told the court that secretary climate change was conducting an inquiry into the lions' death. On this, the chief justice remarked that how the secretary could probe the matter as she was responsible for the deaths. About 40 giraffes, imported from abroad, had died at the zoo due to carelessness, he noted.

